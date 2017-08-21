Puk (2-3) allowed an earned run on five hits and two walks over six innings for Double-A Midland against Arkansas on Sunday. He struck out seven.

Puk continues to find his way at Double-A, as he's now lowered his ERA in four consecutive starts. The 22-year-old has put together a 68:23 K:BB over 51.1 innings with the RockHounds, and as per William Boor of MLB.com, he's now given up three earned runs or less in six straight consecutive starts.