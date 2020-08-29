Athletics manager Bob Melvin confirmed that Puk (shoulder) will throw again Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Puk has been steadily ramping up his throwing program over the last month and Monday's session could serve as his final tuneup before an official return to the 28-man roster. A further update on Puk's situation should be provided following the completion of his Monday outing.
