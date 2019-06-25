Puk (elbow), who allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks across two innings in High-A Stockton's win over San Jose on Friday, is projected to make his major-league debut sometime in August, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The towering left-hander owns a 6.00 ERA across six innings over three rehab starts thus far, although he's also logged an impressive nine strikeouts over that stretch. Puk is expected to make stops at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels during his rehab assignment and is likely to be utilized out of the bullpen upon activation before converting back to a starter in 2020.