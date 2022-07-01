Puk allowed an unearned run on one hit while recording four strikeouts over 2.1 innings in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday.

The big left-hander had endured a bit of a rocky stretch over the previous four appearances, a span in which he'd allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks over 2.1 innings. However, Puk's first outing of at least two innings since May 12 likely served as a confidence booster, as he was exceedingly sharp while pounding in 28 of his 33 pitches for strikes.