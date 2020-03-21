Puk (shoulder) could have an opportunity to start the 2020 campaign in the starting rotation due to the significantly delayed start to the regular season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The towering left-hander appeared destined to start the regular season in the bullpen just over a week ago, but two subsequent postponements of the start of the regular season have exponentially increased his chances of opening the 2020 campaign as a starter. That had been the plan for Puk coming into spring training, and the No. 4 spot in the rotation seemingly awaits him if he's able to utilize the extra time now at his disposal to completely overcome the shoulder strain he's been dealing with.