Athletics' A.J. Puk: Charged with loss
Puk (elbow) was charged with a loss and a blown save for Triple-A Las Vegas against New Orleans on Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits, a walk and a hit batsman over one inning. He struck out one.
Puk couldn't preserve a two-run lead for the Aviators in the eighth inning, but he did log another 19 pitches in what was likely his penultimate rehab appearance. The southpaw had generated back-to-back scoreless relief efforts heading into Tuesday's outing and figures to slot into a similar role in the Athletics' bullpen upon his expected early-August activation.
