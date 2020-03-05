Athletics' A.J. Puk: Cleared of structural damage
Dr. Neal ElAttrache confirmed Puk has nothing structurally wrong with his shoulder, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.
This is good news for Puk, who was shut down from throwing earlier in the week due to a mild left shoulder strain. It sounds like he'll pick things back up after a few days of strengthening exercises. Puk's status for the start of the season will likely depend on how his shoulder responds once he resumes his throwing program. That said, given his injury history and relative youth, it wouldn't be surprising if the Athletics brought him along conservatively.
