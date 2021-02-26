Puk could face hitters in live batting practice "pretty soon" according to manager Bob Melvin, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The big lefty has already looked good in his early bullpen sessions as he rounds back into shape following another injury-marred season in 2020. Melvin's proclamation supports the notion Puk hasn't suffered any setbacks with his activity level thus far, and it therefore appears likely the team will test him by elevating him to live hitters soon.