Manager Bob Melvin suggested Sunday that Puk will be the top candidate to begin the season as the Athletics' fifth starter if Mike Fiers (hip) is placed on the injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

With Fiers having yet to pitch in a game this spring and now expected to be shut down for a few days after receiving an injection to address inflammation in his hip, his chances of being ready for Opening Day are growing increasingly dimmer. Puk would at least present the Athletics with a high-upside replacement, so long as he can get enough innings under his belt this spring for Melvin to feel comfortable deploying him in a starting role. If Puk's workload is still a concern for coming out of spring training, the Athletics could choose to deploy him as more of an opener or primary pitcher when Fiers' turn in the rotation is due. Daulton Jefferies and Cole Irvin are other candidates to step in as a fifth starter if Oakland prefers to keep Puk in the bullpen.