Puk is expected to resume throwing as early as Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Puk said Monday that his brief shutdown stems from some discomfort in his shoulder during a bullpen session last week. Tests revealed no structural damage, but the delay is expected to take him out of contention for the Athletics' Opening Day rotation. It remains to be seen if he'll finish building up to a starter's workload in the minors or if he'll pitch out of the bullpen to open the season.