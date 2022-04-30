Puk, who fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded four strikeouts in a loss to the Guardians on Friday, now has an 0.96 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across his first six appearances.

The big left-hander may have found his home as a member of the bullpen for the time being, as he's allowed just one earned run across 9.1 innings while posting an 11:2 K:BB. Puk has logged four appearances of more than one inning -- including three of two frames apiece -- and he's encouragingly displayed much better control than during two prior big-league stints where he's posted 4.0 and 4.1 BB/9 figures.