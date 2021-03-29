Puk fired four scoreless, one-hit innings in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Saturday, recording three strikeouts.

After struggling enough with his command Monday against the Diamondbacks that manager Bob Melvin expressed concern afterwards, Puk came up big in his final chance to audition for the Athletics' open rotation spot. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Puk worked up to 41 efficient pitches over his four frames, while all three of his strikeouts were of the swinging variety despite his fastball still averaging no more than 94 mph. The reduced velocity may be an ongoing concern, but Puk expressed confidence Saturday in his ability to handle whatever role he opens the season in with his existing repertoire.