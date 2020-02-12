Athletics' A.J. Puk: Doesn't have specific innings limit
Puk is not currently on any specific innings limit, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Puk returned to game action in mid-June last season after recovering from Tommy John surgery. The lack of a specific innings cap certainly doesn't mean the Athletics will let him push towards 200 frames this season, as he finished with just 36.2 innings last year. Expect Oakland to manage the 24-year-old's workload carefully, though it sounds as if they'll be playing things by ear for now with regards to just how much he'll be allowed to throw.
