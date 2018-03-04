Athletics' A.J. Puk: Dominates again Saturday
Puk fired three scoreless innings in Saturday's 10-4 Cactus League loss to the Padres, allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts.
The towering prospect has now fired five scoreless frames across two spring appearances and racked up four whiffs overall. Puk is in his second spring training with the Athletics after putting in a pair of appearances during last year's exhibition slate, and he's due for a much more extended stay this year. The 22-year-old appears to be on the fast track through the club's minor-league system, already having ascended to Double-A Midland by the end of last season and generating an impressive 12.0 K/9 across 64 innings with the RockHounds. Control has been an Achilles' heel for the southpaw thus far, however, as the aforementioned strikeout rate was accompanied by an unsightly 3.52 BB/9. He'll look to continue refining his location with an eye on continuing his rapid climb toward the majors this coming season.
