Athletics' A.J. Puk: Earns spring training invite
Puk will attend the Athletics' spring training as a non-roster invitee, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Puk -- who is widely considered one of the top minor-league arms in baseball -- will attend his second big-league spring training with the A's this year after being selected sixth overall in the 2016 draft. The southpaw posted a 4.36 ERA (2.35 FIP) with a strong 30.8 percent strikeout rate over 64 innings with Double-A Midland after advancing from High-A Stockton in June. The 22-year-old is a must-own in dynasty formats and has a chance to make his big-league debut this summer.
