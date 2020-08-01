Puk (shoulder) is progressing well through a throwing program at the Athletics' alternate training site in San Jose, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "He feels good, so that's encouraging," manager Bob Melvin said. "I still have no timetable for him for when he gets on the mound or throws a bullpen."

The promising left-hander has reportedly been playing catch out to a distance of 60 feet. Puk landed on the 10-day injured list back on July 22 (retroactive to July 20), but he'll definitely be sidelined for a considerable amount of time beyond that based on the current pace of his rehabilitation.