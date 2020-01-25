Athletics' A.J. Puk: Enters year as starter
Puk will be a starter for the A's this season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This shouldn't come as a surprise. Puk was eased back as a reliever in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, but he has a chance to be a really good starting pitcher, so Oakland will continue to develop him in that role. Manager Bob Melvin said the team might have to get creative with managing Puk and Jesus Luzardo's workloads, but there does not seem to be significant risk of either being used primarily out of the bullpen.
