Puk will face hitters at the Athletics' complex Friday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
There are no questions about Puk's talent, but injury issues remain a massive concern for the 2016 sixth-overall pick. He's thrown a combined 116.2 innings over the last three years, including none last season as he battled shoulder issues. He's building up very cautiously this season and is expected to open the year in the bullpen.
