Athletics' A.J. Puk: Fans 13 batters in start at Double-A
Puk, 22, struck out 13 batters last Thursday in a start for Double-A Midland.
Since being promoted from High-A Stockton, Puk has amassed a 46:19 K:BB in 35 innings. He has been a tad wilder at this level, though his strikeout stuff clearly remains. The 6-foot-7 southpaw should vie for a rotation slot in 2018.
More News
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Struggles in Futures Game•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: To represent A's at Futures Game•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Moves up to Double-A•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: No-hits Lake Elsinore through 5.1 innings Monday•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Dominant in first outing for High-A Stockton•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Sent to minor league camp•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...