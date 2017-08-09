Puk, 22, struck out 13 batters last Thursday in a start for Double-A Midland.

Since being promoted from High-A Stockton, Puk has amassed a 46:19 K:BB in 35 innings. He has been a tad wilder at this level, though his strikeout stuff clearly remains. The 6-foot-7 southpaw should vie for a rotation slot in 2018.