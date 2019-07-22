Puk (elbow) will be promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports. Puk is expected to join Oakland's bullpen in August, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The left-hander is on the road back from Tommy John surgery, working through nine games (four starts) with a 5.02 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 14.1 innings between High-A Stockton and Double-A Midland. Puk, 24, could be a valuable part of the Athletics' playoff chase but may be hard-pressed to spin much mixed-league fantasy value out of his relief role, outside of him becoming a Josh Hader-like strikeout source.