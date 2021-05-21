Puk (biceps) fired a perfect inning in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Salt Lake on Thursday, recording one strikeout.
The left-hander's third rehab outing saw him get three outs on just nine pitches. Puk has produced scoreless efforts in two of his three appearances for the Aviators and could be deemed ready for activation at some point over the weekend.
