Puk (shoulder) will be evaluated for his readiness to face live hitters after Friday's bullpen session, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Puk has been on a steady throwing program that has seen him progressively build up his workload at the Athletics' alternate training site in San Jose. If the left-hander's bullpen session goes well Friday, Puk could take the next step toward eventual activation by getting back in front of live hitters again next week.
