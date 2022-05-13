Puk (1-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Tigers on Thursday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over two scoreless innings.

The big left-hander's ultra-successful run as a reliever continued in fine fashion Thursday, with Puk's pair of scoreless frames lowering his ERA to 0.60. After a disappointing 2021 at both the Triple-A and big-league levels, Puk appears to have found his groove in the bullpen thanks in no small part to greatly improved control that's underscored by his career-best 1.8 BB/9.