Puk (2-1) recorded the win over the Astros on Sunday, allowing one hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless seventh inning.

The big left-hander was sharp, pounding 16 of his 21 pitches in for strikes while generating his fifth straight scoreless appearance. The streak comes in the immediate wake of Puk's roughest patch in what has been an impressive first half of the season overall, as he'd pitched to a 7.71 ERA across 4.2 innings over four outings between June 25 and July 2.