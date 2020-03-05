Athletics' A.J. Puk: Getting shoulder checked out
Puk (shoulder) will meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday in what manager Bob Melvin labeled as a prescheduled visit, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.
Dr. ElAttrache, who previously performed Puk's Tommy John surgery back in April 2018, is seemingly just verifying that the lefty is progressing as anticipated after he was diagnosed with a mild shoulder strain coming out of his most recent Cactus League appearance. Assuming Puk's checkup reveals nothing concerning, he could resume playing catch within the next few days. Puk still has some hope of being ready to go for Opening Day, but given his injury history and relative youth, it wouldn't be surprising if the Athletics acted conservatively with him and placed him on the injured list to begin the season.
More News
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Dealing with mild shoulder strain•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Strong showing in spring opener•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Gets nod to start spring opener•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: To use full arsenal this season•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Doesn't have specific innings limit•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Enters year as starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...