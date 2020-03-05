Puk (shoulder) will meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday in what manager Bob Melvin labeled as a prescheduled visit, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.

Dr. ElAttrache, who previously performed Puk's Tommy John surgery back in April 2018, is seemingly just verifying that the lefty is progressing as anticipated after he was diagnosed with a mild shoulder strain coming out of his most recent Cactus League appearance. Assuming Puk's checkup reveals nothing concerning, he could resume playing catch within the next few days. Puk still has some hope of being ready to go for Opening Day, but given his injury history and relative youth, it wouldn't be surprising if the Athletics acted conservatively with him and placed him on the injured list to begin the season.