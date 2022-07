Puk recorded his ninth hold in a win over the Astros on Saturday, firing a scoreless sixth inning during which he hit a batter and recorded a strikeout.

Puk worked around a plunking of Alex Bregman to produce his second straight scoreless appearance. The big southpaw endured a rough patch recently that saw him allow at least one run in four straight outings, but he's delivered for both the Athletics and fantasy managers this season with nine holds plus an impressive 2.57 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.