Athletics' A.J. Puk: Grabs win in Vegas
Puk (elbow) was credited with the win in Triple-A Las Vegas' victory over El Paso on Tuesday, firing two scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts.
Puk's Triple-A debut was a successful one, with the left-hander throwing 13 of his 17 pitches for strikes in a highly efficient outing. Puk is expected to join the big-league bullpen come August; therefore, he's likely to see a handful of outings of similar duration to Tuesday's in coming days with the Aviators in preparation for such a role.
