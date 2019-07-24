Puk (elbow) was credited with the win in Triple-A Las Vegas' victory over El Paso on Tuesday, firing two scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts.

Puk's Triple-A debut was a successful one, with the left-hander throwing 13 of his 17 pitches for strikes in a highly efficient outing. Puk is expected to join the big-league bullpen come August; therefore, he's likely to see a handful of outings of similar duration to Tuesday's in coming days with the Aviators in preparation for such a role.