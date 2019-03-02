Puk (elbow) was reassigned to minor-league camp on Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Puk opened spring in big-league camp, though he was never a candidate for a big-league roster spot as he isn't expected to return from Tommy John surgery until some point in the middle of the surgery. He was a highly-anticipated prospect prior to undergoing the procedure last April and was already on the doorstep of the majors, so he'll have the chance to debut in the second half of the year should he progress through the remainder of his rehab without setbacks.

