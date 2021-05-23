Puk (biceps) allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas against Salt Lake on Saturday.

The left-hander gave up some hard contact to a couple of hitters with major-league experience in Luis Rengifo and Jo Adell, who tagged him for a double and a solo home run, respectively. Saturday's outing represented a test of sorts for Puk, as it came on the shortest amount of rest yet (two days) during his four-appearance rehab assignment. It remains to be seen if Puk's poor final line will play any role in the Athletics' decision on when to activate him, as he'd already put together three previous solid appearances for the Aviators.