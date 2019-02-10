Puk (elbow) is hoping to return around the midway point of the 2019 season, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

Puk underwent Tommy John surgery in April of 2018. No word of a setback has come forth, so it seems like the Athletics are simply setting a conservative timetable for their highly touted pitching prospect. More information regarding an exact return date will likely come forth as Puk progresses further in his rehab program.