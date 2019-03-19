Athletics' A.J. Puk: Hoping to return in summer
The A's are hoping Puk (elbow) will be ready for game action sometime in June, Tyler Maun of MiLB.com reports.
Puk is working his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April of 2018. The southpaw incorporated all of his pitches in a bullpen Tuesday and reportedly looked good. The tentative plan is for Puk to stay back and pitch in extended spring training games to get stretched out before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, likely in June if all goes as planned.
