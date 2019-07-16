Puk (elbow) owns a 5.56 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 11.1 innings over seven rehab appearances.

The left-hander does boast a 17:7 K:BB over that span, which includes three starts. Puk has yet to pitch more than two innings in any outing, however, and he's allowed three home runs overall. The 24-year-old has made his last four appearances with Double-A Midland, and he's expected to eventually move up his assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas.

