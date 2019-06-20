Athletics' A.J. Puk: Likely one more outing at High-A
Puk (elbow) who allowed an earned run on a solo home run over two innings in High-A Stockton's win over Modesto on Sunday, is likely to remain with the Ports for at least one more start, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Puk has pitched two innings apiece in his first pair of rehab outings following Tommy John surgery and has hit 97 mph regularly with his fastball. The promising left-hander could be a candidate for the big-league bullpen upon activation, but for the time being, he'll likely move his rehab to the upper levels of the minors after his next start with the Ports.
