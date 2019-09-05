Puk, who is fully healthy, hasn't logged an appearance since Aug. 26 due to manager Bob Melvin wanting to remain selective about when to utilize him, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "I talked to him about that today," Melvin said. "We'll get him in the right spot and get him rolling. It was a lot to throw at him. We'll try to find a good spot."

Puk was put right to work upon his promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 20, making three appearances between Aug. 21 and Aug. 26. Puk was serviceable in that trio of outings, allowing an earned run on two hits and three walks over 2.1 innings while recording two strikeouts. His most recent turn, against the Royals, was his first of the multi-inning variety, and the Athletics originally wanted to allow him a few days' rest as a result. However, with nine days and counting now having elapsed between trips to the mound, it's clear that Melvin is interested in protecting Puk to an extent in his first go-around against big-league bats.