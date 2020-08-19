Puk (shoulder) will likely need a handful of more bullpen sessions before being deemed ready to face live hitters, the Associated Press reports.

The southpaw had a solid 30-pitch bullpen session at the Athletics' alternate training site in San Jose on Monday and is scheduled to throw another Wednesday. Puk may still need at least one more bullpen before he tests himself against some of the hitters at the site as he continues on a path that has a targeted early-September activation date from the injured list.