Athletics' A.J. Puk: Moving up to big leagues
The Athletics plan to select Puk's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the Yankees, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Puk spent much of the first half of the season recovering from his April 2018 Tommy John surgery before resuming minor-league action in mid-June. After beginning his rehab at the lower rungs of the minors, Puk moved up to Triple-A in late July and posted a 4.91 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across nine appearances spanning 11 innings. The Athletics view Puk as a staple in their rotation for the long haul, but he'll be making his big-league debut as a reliever as the organization looks to manage his workload carefully coming off a major arm injury. The 6-foot-7 southpaw could immediately step into a key multi-inning setup role for the Athletics, who have been lacking in impact arms out of the bullpen this season behind closer Liam Hendriks.
