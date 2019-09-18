Puk (2-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Royals on Tuesday, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts over two innings.

Puk completed his second set of back-to-back multi-inning outings at the big-league level in impressive fashion, getting his six outs on a relatively efficient 30 pitches. The towering left-hander now has a four-appearance scoreless streak as well and coaxed his ERA down to 1.93 ERA with Tuesday's scoreless effort.