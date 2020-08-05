Puk (shoulder) is throwing from 75 feet, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Puk, who has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, is reportedly close to resuming mound work. While this is encouraging news, the left-hander still has a ways to go in his recovery. If Puk is able to return this season, it will likely be in a relief role.
