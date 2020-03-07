Puk (shoulder) needs more strength work before he resumes throwing, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He was cleared of structural damage in his sore shoulder, but manager Bob Melvin says there is no set date for Puk to resume throwing. Melvin said that if Puk is not stretched out by the start of the season he could open the year in the big-league bullpen and "ramp up that way" but added "that's just hypothetical right now."