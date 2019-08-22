Athletics' A.J. Puk: Notches hold in debut
Puk retired one of the three hitters he faced and was credited with a hold in his MLB debut Wednesday in the Athletics' 6-4 triumph over the Yankees.
Manager Bob Melvin didn't hesitate to break Puk into the big leagues with a high-leverage appearance, summoning the hard-throwing lefty for the top of the eighth with the Athletics holding a two-run lead. The outing wasn't much to write home about, as Puk issued a walk and surrendered a base hit before departing with one out and runners on the corners. Fortunately for Puk, he was able to avoid any damage to his ERA after closer Liam Hendriks came on to finish off the frame with a pair of strikeouts before retiring the side in the ninth inning.
