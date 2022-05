Puk recorded his third hold in a win over the Angels on Friday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Puk served as a bridge to Dany Jimenez in the ninth with an efficient 13-pitch frame that saw him get nine offerings into the strike zone. The towering southpaw has left a mostly miserable 2021 in the dust, posting one victory and the trio of holds alongside an 0.52 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and unblemished 0.0. HR/9 over 17.1 innings across 13 appearances.