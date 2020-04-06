Athletics' A.J. Puk: On upswing
Puk has been long tossing from 120 feet and says his shoulder feels the best it has in awhile, Susan Sulsser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Puk is one of the most likely beneficiaries of the delayed start to the season, as he appears to be recovering from a shoulder flare-up. "Coming back from Tommy John, a lot of people always seem to talk about how your shoulder kind of flares up and you've just got to work through it. I think I was at that stage," Puk said. A theoretical shortened, compressed season could cause added stress on big-league rotations, so Puk seems likely to get starts if he remains on this trajectory.
