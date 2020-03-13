Puk (shoulder) was able to play catch Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The towering southpaw continues to progress from his shoulder strain, and he should be able to carry out the throwing program team trainers developed for him despite the cancellation of the remainder of spring training Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Puk was already likely to miss the remainder of Cactus League play and slated to start the season in the bullpen; however, with Opening Day now delayed by at least two weeks past its original March 26 date, it remains to be seen if the 24-year-old will have a chance of stretching out sufficiently through catch sessions and potential sim games he might be able to participate in if teams are allowed use of their facilities.