Puk (biceps) is seeing doctors about a potential issue with the ligament in his elbow, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Puk, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, was having an excellent spring and was considered to have an outside shot at making Oakland's Opening Day roster before being shut down with what was originally called biceps soreness. He had an MRI which revealed no structural damage and was expected to resume throwing soon, but the concern has apparently grown in recent days. Talk of elbow ligaments brings up the specter of Tommy John surgery, which would cost Puk his season. The issue hasn't yet been determined to be that serious, but the likelihood of major injury is greater now than it initially appeared.