Puk (shoulder) threw all four of his pitches during a 30-pitch bullpen session at the Athletics' alternate training site in San Jose on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Puk was able to deploy his fastball, curveball, changeup and slider without issues during the session, and he'll now take two days off before repeating the process Thursday. The big southpaw is slated to work out of the bullpen upon his eventual activation, and the steady, setback-free progress he's made thus far in his rehabilitation seems to have him on track for an early September activation at the moment.