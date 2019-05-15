Puk (elbow) tossed a simulated game Monday at extended spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "It went really well and I feel great," Puk said after the session. "So far it's been clear sailing and hopefully it stays like that up until the finish line."

The simulated game marked Puk's first action against live hitters since undergoing Tommy John surgery 14 months ago. He'll likely remain in Arizona for at least another week or two, and if all goes according to plan, Puk could begin a rehab assignment by the end of the month or in early June. Since Puk will require several starts in the minors to condition his arm for a starter's workload, it's unlikely he'll be an option for the Oakland rotation until July at the earliest.