Puk was recalled from Oakland's alternate training site Monday.
Puk was unable to crack the Opening Day roster, but he'll get his chance in the majors early in the 2021 campaign. He finished with a 3.18 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 13:5 K:BB across 11.1 innings a season ago. Puk will take the roster spot of Chad Pinder (knee), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
