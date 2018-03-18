Athletics' A.J. Puk: Reassigned to minors
The Athletics reassigned Puk to their minor-league camp Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics' top pitching prospect saw his chances of making the Opening Day roster improve with several rotation hopefuls struggling this spring and Jharel Cotton (elbow) requiring season-ending Tommy John surgery, but the organization wasn't quite ready to activate Puk's MLB service clock just yet. It likely didn't help Puk's cause that he endured his worst outing of the spring in his most recent start Wednesday against the Mariners, giving up four runs and walking three batters in 2.2 innings. Puk will seek to improve his secondary offerings as he returns to the high minors this season, but if he shows the growth the Athletics are expecting, he could be up with the big club at some point during the summer.
