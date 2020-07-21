Puk (shoulder) will be sidelined at least two weeks after receiving a cortisone injection, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 25-year-old landed on the injured list Monday with a left shoulder strain, which appears to be a resurfacing of the issue he dealt with in the spring. Puk could face a longer recovery timeline, but for now he'll rest for a couple days before potentially attempting to throw again. Daniel Mengden will step into the A's starting rotation to begin the season.