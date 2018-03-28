The A's announced Tuesday that Puk (elbow) has been recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery on his left arm, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The announcement follows Puk visiting Dr. James Andrews to receive a second opinion amid growing concerns about a ligament issue in his elbow, and the team's worst fears now appear to be a reality. The 2016 first-round pick -- who turns 23 in April -- was shut down March 21 with biceps soreness shortly after being reassigned to the minor-league camp. Tommy John surgery would mean the end of Puk's 2018 season and also put in jeopardy his status for 2019 and beyond.